Registration opens for online county auction, featuring over 400 properties

Bidders must register by Feb. 20 to participate

This timeshare on Coast Boulevard in La Jolla is one of more than 400 properties in the county's 2020 online property auction.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced bidder registration is underway for the 2020 online property tax auction, with more than 400 properties up for sale.

"This is our 40th annual property auction, and we want every single parcel sold so it can get back on the tax roll, generating revenue for the county," McAllister said.

Anyone around the world can bid during the online property tax auction from Feb. 28 to March 4. But to participate, bidders must register before Feb. 20 at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's tax auction website, http://sdttc.mytaxsale.com. They must also submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a nonrefundable $35 processing fee.

"We have 53 residential or commercial properties, 324 timeshares, and 65 parcels of land for sale. All minimum bids total $12,675,400," McAllister said. "People who are interested in the auction should sign up for our e-notifications at http://www.sdttc.com to receive email reminders before important deadlines."

All sales are final, so this is a buyer beware sale. The TTC recommends beginning the research process on its website.

Owners of the auctioned properties can still avoid going to sale; they have until 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, to redeem their parcel and pay all taxes and fees owed.

Before the sale, every effort is made to contact the owners of these properties to notify them about the impending sale.

"Our online auction platform has allowed us to make this auction available to people around the globe," McAllister said. "Last year, we sold 449 properties for $2.8 million."

Submitted by San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's office.