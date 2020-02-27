Fallbrook Democrats to recognize grassroots organizing volunteers

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will meet Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. The meeting will include a recognition for the volunteers Grassroots Organizing Team and will discuss election results from the March 3 California Primary Election.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club serves the local Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, De Luz and surrounding areas and was voted the 2019 San Diego County Democratic Party Club of the Year.

The club meets the first Thursday of the month in Fallbrook with light refreshments offered at 6:30 p.m. and meetings starting at 7 p.m. Casual coffee meetings are held the third Wednesday of the Month at the Fallbrook Coffee Company at 8 a.m.

Visit http://www.FallbrookDemocrats.org for more information.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.