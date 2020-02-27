Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Democrats to recognize grassroots organizing volunteers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/28/2020 at 8:33pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will meet Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. The meeting will include a recognition for the volunteers Grassroots Organizing Team and will discuss election results from the March 3 California Primary Election.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club serves the local Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, De Luz and surrounding areas and was voted the 2019 San Diego County Democratic Party Club of the Year.

The club meets the first Thursday of the month in Fallbrook with light refreshments offered at 6:30 p.m. and meetings starting at 7 p.m. Casual coffee meetings are held the third Wednesday of the Month at the Fallbrook Coffee Company at 8 a.m.

Visit http://www.FallbrookDemocrats.org for more information.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/29/2020 03:43