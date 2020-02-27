Viking girls reach final of Borrego Springs Basketball Tournament
Last updated 2/27/2020 at 6:12pm
The seven small middle schools and K-8 elementary schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County which participate in sports tournaments throughout the school year had a basketball tournament Feb. 13 in Borrego Springs, and Vallecitos Elementary School reached the girls' final.
The undersized Vikings lost to Warner Middle School in the Borrego Springs Basketball Tournament championship game to take second place in the tournament.
Borrego Springs Middle School does not have its own gymnasium but is next to Borrego Springs High School, so the games were played on the high...
