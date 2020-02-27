Viking girls reach final of Borrego Springs Basketball Tournament

Vallecitos School's girls' basketball team poses with the second-place trophy from the Borrego Springs Basketball Tournament.

The seven small middle schools and K-8 elementary schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County which participate in sports tournaments throughout the school year had a basketball tournament Feb. 13 in Borrego Springs, and Vallecitos Elementary School reached the girls' final.

The undersized Vikings lost to Warner Middle School in the Borrego Springs Basketball Tournament championship game to take second place in the tournament.

Borrego Springs Middle School does not have its own gymnasium but is next to Borrego Springs High School, so the games were played on the high...