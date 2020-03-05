Angel Society donates $36,500 to local nonprofits

Working on the wedding dress display are Angel Society board members Mona Castro, left, and Linda Heyser.

FALLBROOK – A total of $36,500 in philanthropic fund donations was approved by the board of directors of the Angel Society in January and February of this year. They also planned a new feature for the thrift store, see details below.

Programs benefiting children included La Paloma's PTA library programs and playground equipment as well as Vallecitos School District programs. Fallbrook STEM Academy, Fallbrook Child Development Center and Unforgotten Faces also received funds.

Youth programs on the list were Fallbrook Youth Rugby, Fallbrook High School boys' lacrosse boosters, an Eagle Scou...