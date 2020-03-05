Fallbrook Vintage Car Show to move to Potter Jr High School

FALLBROOK – After five years at Pala Mesa Resort, the 55th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show is moving back to Potter Jr. High School, where it was held for 14 consecutive years before moving to Pala.

"The board decided it was time to move back to the more intimate surroundings of the school athletic fields and basketball courts," car show Chair Steve Shapiro said.

Doug Allen, president of Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, said, "Also, moving back to Potter allows the FVCC to save the cost of new fees and concessions to Pala Mesa Resort, to preserve the money for grants we give all year long t...