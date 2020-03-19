SDG&E kicks off Environmental Champions grant program

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas and Electric kicked off its 10th annual “Environmental Champions” grant program Tuesday, March 10, which supports nonprofit organizations and their missions to improve the environment in San Diego and southern Orange counties.

Nonprofits whose programs incorporate climate science education while working to improve water quality, reduce waste and enhance natural habitats, are invited to apply online now through April 24. Grants will range from $2,500 to $25,000 for individual programs and projects. SDG&E plans to announce the grant recipients early this summer. This year, funding will also support urban greening projects, including tree planting and habitat restoration.

The Environmental Champions grant program is part of SDG&E’s commitment to improve the environment and enhance the communities it serves. By supporting nonprofits and climate science education, the company is able to help build healthier communities and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

“Our commitment to our customers goes beyond providing clean, safe and reliable service,” Estela de Llanos, SDG&E’s vice president of clean transportation, sustainability and chief environmental officer, said. “When we partner with organizations that share common goals to address climate change, clean the air and enhance education, we can transform our communities together.”

The Escondido Creek Conservancy is a past recipient of the Environmental Champion Funds for the Trout in the Classroom program, which allows students to raise rainbow trout from eggs to fingerlings and learn habitat conservation.

“Thanks to sustained funding from SDG&E, our program has expanded over the years,” Simon Breen, director of conservancy education, said. “The support means our students can learn to raise and care for a delicate living thing, and what the species needs to survive. In doing so, children discover the importance of watershed health, and become motivated to become guardians of the creek.”

Learn more about SDG&E’s ongoing community engagement efforts at http://www.sdge.com/community.

Submitted by San Diego Gas & Electric.