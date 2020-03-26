Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook/Bonsall restaurants offer takeout, curbside pickup during pandemic closures

 
Last updated 3/26/2020 at 12:21pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Greg Eberhardt and his wife Doris enjoy a takeout meal from Main Street Cafe on the tailgate of their truck as restaurants are ordered to temporarily close all dine in options due to the coronavirus.

Some Fallbrook and Bonsall eateries are shifting to take out, curbside pickup and delivery options amid the rapidly changing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, businesses were operating normally, and many had no plans to shut down in the face of the pandemic. But by Monday, March 16, San Diego County health officials had mandated all bars that do not serve food and all dine-in restaurants to shut down, with restaurants limited to only serving food via drive-thru or pickup.

Restaurants in the Fallbrook-Bonsall area moved quickly to adjust. Here is a list of local businesses advertising takeout and curbside pickup services during the coronavirus outbreak.

- 127 West Social House – (760) 728-0200

- Café Des Artists – (760) 728-3350

- Coffee, Corks & Cuisine (downtown only) – (760) 645-3891

- Dominick's Delicatessen – (760) 728-7911

- El Jardin – (760) 728-4556

- Estrella's Restaurant – (760) 728-1200

- Garden Center Café and Grill – (760) 728-4147

- Harry's Sports Bar & Grill (takeout and $5 fee for delivery) – (760) 451-2000

- Trupiano's Italian Bistro - (760) 728-0200

- Brothers Bistro – (760) 731-9761

- Yama Sushi – (760) 723-9788

- Z Cafe 1Takeout – (760) 940-1751

- Village Pizza – (760) 414-9899

- Peking Wok – (760) 724-8078

- Pala Mesa Pizza – (760) 451-6911

- Rib Shack – (760) 731-9133

- Harlow's – (760) 871-4564

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com.

 
