Hope Clinic for Women offers New Hope ED@Home

FALLBROOK – With students and mothers at home due to the current national emergency, Hope Clinic for Women will extend new online programs to the broader community.

These programs include BrightCourse prenatal and parenting lessons; GED HiSet and community service hours via surveys for Fallbrook High School students.

All educational programs and resources are at no cost to those participating. Hope Clinic for Women is still open for free walk-in pregnancy tests. It is preferred that women call them at (760) 728-4105 to assure a staff member is available to assist them.

How Hope ED@Home is...