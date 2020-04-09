From an experienced, sometimes reluctant home-schooling mother

I wrote this message in response to our eldest daughter as she begins finishing up this school year at home for our normally public-school going grandchildren.

What had been expected to be a fun filled end of the year with field trips, parties and gifts for the teacher, now has turned upside down for the parents and children around our country and the world. My message was meant to encourage her. I hope it may encourage others.

You know, I keep remembering Grandma Browne’s stories of growing up at the end of the depression, and Christa’s stories of her childhood in Nazi Germany. Somehow, though it was so hard, they both, with God’s help, have beautiful, interesting stories to tell.

My hope and prayer is that when this pandemic is all over by God’s grace, my children and grandchildren will have beautiful and interesting stories which will someday in the future bring hope to others who will experience tremendous crises in their lives.

The world as we know it, is not what God had planned in Eden, or to come in heaven, but He walks through it with us.

P.S. Though we did it for some years, I was never much into home schooling either, and you children didn’t love all of it, but there are some fun and special things I remember.

Praying you’ll find some special things, too, and that next year when all the children are back to school, you’ll all have some good memories to share with others who went through this with you.

Sandra Ross