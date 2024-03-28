Theatre Talk:What's coming up on stage

Willy Nelson will play at the Rady Shell in Jacobs Park. Wow! Read on because here is something for everybody.

Broadway San Diego will hit the season running with "Disney's Aladdin" April 3 – 9, followed in June by "Mrs. Doubtfire" opening on the 4th, with "Peter Pan" flying in July 30. The theater is at 3651 Fourth Ave. For tickets, call 619-564-3000 or visit http://www.broadwaysd.com.

California Center for the Arts has something going on several times a week including ballet. You will want to get good seats now while they're available for "Jersey Boys" coming in September. You will have good choices now, so don't wait or you'll be disappointed. The center is at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. For tickets, call 760-839-4149 or visit http://www.artcenter.org.

New Village Arts opens with "39 Steps" April 13, preceded by a week of previews, directed by A.J. Knox. This comedic play that follows the misadventures of Richard Hannay looks like a lot of laughs and it's nearby, 2787 State St., Carlsbad. For tickets, call 760-433-3245 or visit http://www.newvillagearts.org.

North Coast Repertory has a full schedule. Just wrapping "Tartuffe" on April 7. NCRep Theater School presents one performance of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 7. Next up, April 17 – May 12 is the "Sense of Decency" the saga about the Nuremberg trials, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach. For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit http://www.northcoastrep.org.

Old Globe Theater in Balboa Park extended "King James" another week. Check it out. It's about Matt (Caleb Foote) and Shawn (Joshua Echebiri) and their love for the Cavalier's basketball team. Next up, the musical "Ride" opens about Annie Londonderry's desire to ride her bike around the world. That opens April 28 and then comes a globe new works commission called "Stir." For more information, call 619-234-5623 or visit http://www.theoldglobe.org.

The Cygnet Theatre is bringing a two-time Tony Award winning show here on April 10. "Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812" was adapted into a play from an excerpt of Tolstoy's "War and Peace." And yet, it's a comedy? See it at 4040 Twiggs St, in Old Town. For tickets, call 619-337-1525 or visit http://www.cygnettheare.com.

Diversionary Theatre is gearing up for their Spring Gala with lottery tickets on sale, five for $100. You need not be present to win one of the fabulous prizes. LGBTQ+, 4545 Park Blvd., 619-220-0097 or http://www.diversionary.org.

Oceanside Theatre is up close and personal. It resides inside the Sunshine Brooks Theater at 217 N. Coast Highway. "Next to Normal" opens May 11. Winner of three Tony's in 2009, it was the most requested show for this season. For tickets, visit http://www.oceansidetheatre.org.

San Diego Musical Theatre is gearing up for "Legally Blonde" running May 3 to June 2 at 4650 Mercury St. For tickets, call 858-560-5740 or visit http://www.sdmt.org.

Lambs' Playhouse across the Coronado Bridge has opened the world premiere of local playwright Omri Schein's new work, "The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate" to be followed by the return of their smash hit "R.E.S.P.E.C.T" May 16 at 1142 Orange Ave., 619-437-6000 or http://www.lambsplayers.org.

Don't miss San Diego Ballet performing "Giselle" at the Balboa Theatre only on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5. For tickets, call 619-294-7378 or visit http://www.sandiegoballet.org.

Grab you boots and spurs cuz San Diego Symphony is bringing Willie Nelson and Family to the Rady Shell in Jacobs Park on April 22. If he's not your bag, be prepared to be charmed by Lang Lang on April 12 at the Rady playing Saint-Saëns' stunning Piano Concerto No. 2 led by Dutch conductor Otto Tausk.

While on the website, book some tickets to their movie series like "Indiana Jones' Raiders of the Lost Ark." Live music makes the film even better. To add to the evening's enchantment, why not add prepaid parking and order dinner. You'll turn it into a great date. For tickets, call 619-235-0804 or visit http://www.sandiegosymphony.org.

Scripps Ranch Theatre presents "Stew" on April 6 at the 9783 Avenue of the Nations on Alliant International University campus. For ticket information, call 858-395-0573 or visit https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/.

As a side note to all budding musicians between the ages of 5 - 17, Villa Musica is offering summer workshops and some are even free. Volunteers are needed too. For more information, visit, http://www.villamusica.org.

And now you know as much as I do.

Elizabeth can be reached at [email protected].