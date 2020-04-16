Six girls' swimmers lose high school conclusion to season

The 2020 Fallbrook High School girls’ swim team included six seniors whose high school careers were cut short by the closure of the school and the cancellation of CIF spring sports.

Cindy Buenrostro, Anna Draves, Lucy Goode, Rebekah Kehl, Rose Khattar and Sophia Wallace all saw their final high school seasons end early.

“It’s sad that I don’t get to see them finish out their whole season and their high school career,” Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said.

The Warriors won all three of their dual meets before the season was canceled.

“I thought they were doing very well and thing...