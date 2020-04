Erica Williams is one of the top listing agents for March at Coldwell Banker Village Properties.

FALLBROOK – Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced its top agents for the month of March. Its Top Listing Agents were Erica Williams, Carrie Fuller, Pat and Judy Bresnahan. Tops Selling Agents were Lorene Johnson and Jean Esop while the Top Producing Agent was Cynthia Hauff.

Submitted by Coldwell Banker Village Properties.