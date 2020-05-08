Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Four volleyball seniors lose final high school full season

 
Last updated 5/8/2020 at 3:15am

Shane Gibson/Village News photo

Fallbrook's Sean Wenzel attacks at the net against the Orange Glen Patriots during a varsity volleyball game, March 11.

Normally seniors on a high school volleyball team end their high school careers in the playoffs or at the end of the regular season if the CIF selection and seeding committee doesn't give their school a berth in the playoffs. For Fallbrook High School seniors Anthony Rayon, Logan Riggs, Logan Sim and Sean Wenzel, their high school careers ended when the CIF canceled the remainder of the spring sports season.

"It was terrible to end that way," Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson said. "They worked so hard."

The Warriors posted a 5-6 record in their truncated season which ended March 11 with a 25-...



