Art benches on the move in Fallbrook

Ron and Sandy Hull pose with the art bench they bought in the "Take A Seat" fundraiser for Save Our Forest. They are taking it with them in their RV on their trip around the Southwest.

Nancy Heins Glaser

Special to Village News

In 2019, a community art project called "Take A Seat" was initiated to upcycle and transform wooden benches into objects d'artes that homeowners might cherish and raise money for Save Our Forest at the same time.

The goal was to have unique wooden benches available to those who love their gardens. The original Robert Old wooden benches have been replaced over the years for Save Our Forests' Treescape project. Recycled plastic, graffiti-proof benches replaced the original wooden benches throughout downtown Fallbrook under shade trees.

