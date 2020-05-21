Art benches on the move in Fallbrook
Last updated 5/20/2020 at 5:13pm
Nancy Heins Glaser
Special to Village News
In 2019, a community art project called "Take A Seat" was initiated to upcycle and transform wooden benches into objects d'artes that homeowners might cherish and raise money for Save Our Forest at the same time.
The goal was to have unique wooden benches available to those who love their gardens. The original Robert Old wooden benches have been replaced over the years for Save Our Forests' Treescape project. Recycled plastic, graffiti-proof benches replaced the original wooden benches throughout downtown Fallbrook under shade trees.
"Seven a...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)