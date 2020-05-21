Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Art benches on the move in Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/20/2020 at 5:13pm

Ron and Sandy Hull pose with the art bench they bought in the "Take A Seat" fundraiser for Save Our Forest. They are taking it with them in their RV on their trip around the Southwest.

Nancy Heins Glaser

Special to Village News

In 2019, a community art project called "Take A Seat" was initiated to upcycle and transform wooden benches into objects d'artes that homeowners might cherish and raise money for Save Our Forest at the same time.

The goal was to have unique wooden benches available to those who love their gardens. The original Robert Old wooden benches have been replaced over the years for Save Our Forests' Treescape project. Recycled plastic, graffiti-proof benches replaced the original wooden benches throughout downtown Fallbrook under shade trees.

"Seven a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019