Loosened restrictions, holiday weekend to test California

JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - George Cruz relaxed at an outdoor beach restaurant as a waitress wearing surgical gloves and a face covering rushed by, carrying a tray with a Pina Colada in a pineapple-shaped cup. An employee in a face covering stood nearby with cleaning supplies in his gloved hand, ready to sanitize any empty tables.

The odd mix of pumping music, cocktails and health precautions did not seem to deter anyone. Beach House Grill - known for its ocean views and fire pits - was already filling up on a sunny afternoon less than 24 hours after San Diego County was...