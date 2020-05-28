Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Del Mar racetrack proposes opening date of July 10

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 11:33am

DEL MAR (CNS) - The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club announced today it plans to start its racing season on July 10, pending the approval of the California Horse Racing Board.

The state's Horse Racing Board will decide at its June 11 meeting whether to approve the Del Mar racetrack's plan, which would employ a Friday through Sunday race schedule.

The track will operate without spectators for the foreseeable future, according to track officials.

Originally scheduled to open on July 18, the track's operators proposed moving up the start date to fit its usual amount of races in, despite an a...



