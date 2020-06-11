Roses need water and mulch for summer temperatures

The past few years of drought experience has made gardeners aware that they must be watchful and learn how to efficiently manage the amount of water they apply in their gardens. Here are a few strategies for delivering water efficiently, keeping water in the soil using mulch and allowing your roses a summer dormancy period.

Delivering water efficiently

Gardeners must learn to use water efficiently. Installing the most efficient delivery system is one method to save and conserve water. Learning your garden's soil type will help you make a decision on which systems work best and how much wa...