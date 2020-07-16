Foundation sues governor over school reopening restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A legal foundation filed suit today to overturn Gov. Gavin Newsom's order barring schools in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and elsewhere in the state from bringing students into the classrooms this fall in response to soaring coronavirus infections.

The Center for American Liberty brought the complaint against Newsom, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, state Public Health Officer Sonia Y. Angell and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond in Los Angeles federal court, challenging new rules that would force many o...