Parole recommended for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten reacts after hearing she is eligible for parole during a hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif. A California panel has recommended parole for Charles Manson follower Van Houten, who has spent nearly five decades in prison. The recommendation was made Thursday, July 23, 2020, although Gov. Gavin Newsom could decide to deny it. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A California panel on Thursday recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be paroled after serving nearly five decades in prison.

After a hearing at the women's prison in Chino, California, commissioners of the Board of Parole Hearings found for the fourth time that Van Houten was suitable for release, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

After a 120-day review process, her case will again rest with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who could deny parole, although that move could be challenged...