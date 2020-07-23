Parole recommended for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
Last updated 7/23/2020 at 6:13pm
CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A California panel on Thursday recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be paroled after serving nearly five decades in prison.
After a hearing at the women's prison in Chino, California, commissioners of the Board of Parole Hearings found for the fourth time that Van Houten was suitable for release, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
After a 120-day review process, her case will again rest with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who could deny parole, although that move could be challenged...
