Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chinese scientist arrested after seeking medical care

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 8:24pm



OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Chinese scientist charged with visa fraud after U.S. authorities said she concealed her military ties was arrested after she left the Chinese consulate in San Francisco to seek medical care for her asthma, court documents showed.

Juan Tang, who has a doctorate in cellular biology, entered the United States on Dec. 27, 2019, to work at the University of California, Davis as a visiting researcher in the Department of Radiation Oncology, Alexandra Negin, an assistant federal public defender, said in the filing Wednesday asking the cou...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

