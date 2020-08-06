Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Vertical Threat wins Smiling Tiger Stakes

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/7/2020 at 3:15am

Vertical Threat, right, leads Ragtime Blues, center, and Thanks Mr. Eidson down the stretch in the Smiling Tiger Stakes race, Saturday, July 25.

Just more than one year after his first workout at the San Luis Rey Training Center and seven days after his most recent workout at San Luis Rey 3-year-old colt Vertical Threat won the Smiling Tiger Stakes race Saturday, July 25, at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

"I'm very pleased," trainer Richard Baltas said. "Pretty happy with the horse. He looks like he's got a future."

All of Vertical Threat's timed workouts have been at San Luis Rey. The first was a two-furlong run July 16, 2019. The most recent was five furlongs July 18, 2020. His first race was a 5 1/2-furlong contest May 23, on th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020