Vertical Threat wins Smiling Tiger Stakes

Vertical Threat, right, leads Ragtime Blues, center, and Thanks Mr. Eidson down the stretch in the Smiling Tiger Stakes race, Saturday, July 25.

Just more than one year after his first workout at the San Luis Rey Training Center and seven days after his most recent workout at San Luis Rey 3-year-old colt Vertical Threat won the Smiling Tiger Stakes race Saturday, July 25, at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

"I'm very pleased," trainer Richard Baltas said. "Pretty happy with the horse. He looks like he's got a future."

All of Vertical Threat's timed workouts have been at San Luis Rey. The first was a two-furlong run July 16, 2019. The most recent was five furlongs July 18, 2020. His first race was a 5 1/2-furlong contest May 23, on th...