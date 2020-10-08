Heat wave expected in San Diego County throughout work week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures will soar to near triple digits Monday, Oct. 12 in the San Diego County valleys as a heatwave is set to grip the region until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure centered off the West Coast will strengthen throughout the week and bring above-average temperatures through at least Friday, forecasters said. Humidity will also drop to around 10-15 percent throughout the county most afternoons, slightly elevating the risk of wildfires in the

western valleys and the county mountains.

The NWS issued a heat advisory that will be in effect in coastal areas and the western valleys from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Friday.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS. The agency also stresses that children, seniors, and pets must never be left in a vehicle parked in hot weather, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can rapidly turn lethal.

High temperatures today are forecast to reach 84 degrees near the coast, 93 inland, 98 in the western valleys, 88 in the mountains, and 105 in the

deserts.

The mercury could reach 101 in a few western valley communities on Tuesday, then drop to 99 on Wednesday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts

are expected to reach 106 on Tuesday before rising to 108 on Wednesday.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities. A full list of the locations can be found at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones.html.