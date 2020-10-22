Schwartz challenging Waldron for 75th State Assembly seat

Democrat Kate Schwartz and Republican incumbent Marie Waldron are vying for the California State Assembly District 75 seat on Nov. 3.

Waldron, prior to her election to the seat in 2012, served on the City of Escondido City Council for more than a decade. Waldron currently serves as the State Assembly minority leader and has done so for the past two years.

Schwartz has been a Behavioral Health Care Provider for the past 35 years and currently serves on the Fallbrook Regional Health District Board.

Waldron and Schwartz were provided the same questions to answer by Village News and these are t...