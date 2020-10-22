Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Schwartz challenging Waldron for 75th State Assembly seat

 
Last updated 10/22/2020 at 4:14pm

Kate Schwartz

Village News/Del Rio Studios

Democrat Kate Schwartz is running for the California State Assembly District 75 seat.

Democrat Kate Schwartz and Republican incumbent Marie Waldron are vying for the California State Assembly District 75 seat on Nov. 3.

Waldron, prior to her election to the seat in 2012, served on the City of Escondido City Council for more than a decade. Waldron currently serves as the State Assembly minority leader and has done so for the past two years.

Schwartz has been a Behavioral Health Care Provider for the past 35 years and currently serves on the Fallbrook Regional Health District Board.

Waldron and Schwartz were provided the same questions to answer by Village News and these are t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

