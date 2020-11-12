Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Meth deaths increase to record numbers; arrests, hospitalizations also rise

 
Last updated 11/13/2020 at 5:42pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Methamphetamine Strike Force released data Friday, Nov. 13 confirming a record number of San Diegans died from meth last year, breaking the previous high set in 2018.

According to the strike force's figures, the highly addictive drug was tied to the deaths of 546 people in San Diego County last year, 63 more than the previous record of 483 set in 2018.

``There's no sugarcoating it: Meth is destroying lives and families at a record pace here in San Diego County,'' said San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who in 1996, spearheaded the creation...



