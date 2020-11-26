Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Nancy Heins-Glaser
Special to Village News 

Fallbrookians love their trees and their dogs do too!

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 12:28pm

tools to plant oak trees

Village News/Nancy Heins-Glaser photo

Live Oak Park staff provide tools for volunteers to plant more oak trees in celebration of the park's centennial.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a group of hearty members of Save Our Forest and Fallbrook's Live Oak Park staff, including two home-grown park rangers (Fallbrook High graduates), all gathered to serve as cracker jack live oak planting teams.

Both groups kept equal pace starting at one end working toward a central spot in the manner in which I somehow imagined the Continental Railroad was built. There was no racing here – just complete cooperation and back and forth support to each of those on "Team Roger" and "Team Jackie."

Few people rested at all; even though it was hot. When/if there wa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/30/2020 20:14