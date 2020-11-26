Fallbrookians love their trees and their dogs do too!

Live Oak Park staff provide tools for volunteers to plant more oak trees in celebration of the park's centennial.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a group of hearty members of Save Our Forest and Fallbrook's Live Oak Park staff, including two home-grown park rangers (Fallbrook High graduates), all gathered to serve as cracker jack live oak planting teams.

Both groups kept equal pace starting at one end working toward a central spot in the manner in which I somehow imagined the Continental Railroad was built. There was no racing here – just complete cooperation and back and forth support to each of those on "Team Roger" and "Team Jackie."

Few people rested at all; even though it was hot. When/if there wa...