Landscaping needs vary by season

Beautiful landscaping can make a home stand out, so lawn maintenance is really a year-round endeavor.

FALLBROOK – Judging a home by its appearance is often par for the home-buying course. In fact, according to the National Association of Realtors, 49% of buying decisions are made from the street.

An appealing home exterior suggests the homeowner takes pride in his or her home and wants to make every effort to maintain that home. Curb appeal involves various components of a home's exterior, but beautiful landscaping can make a home stand out.

While maintaining a lawn is something many homeowners may think is exclusive to spring and summer, lawn maintenance is really a year-round endeavor....