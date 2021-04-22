Fallbrook motorist killed in three-vehicle crash in Meadowbrook

MEADOWBROOK - Authorities today identified a 26-year-old man who was fatally injured in a three-vehicle wreck in Meadowbrook.

Nieto Ruiz of Fallbrook died shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 74, near Ethanac Road, just east of Lake Elsinore.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Ruiz was on the eastbound 74 when his sedan, a van and another car collided for reasons still under

investigation.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within a few minutes and pronounced Ruiz dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other two vehicles suffered unspecified injuries, but it was unclear whether they required hospitalization.

CHP officers shut down both sides of the highway for about three hours to conduct a preliminary investigation and clear the wreckage.

