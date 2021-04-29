Riley, Craven given all-league volleyball honors

The Valley League's girls volleyball coaches selected two Fallbrook High School players for all-league recognition.

Annie Riley was placed on the league's first team. Ashylnn Craven was a second-team selection. "Very happy. And both of them are returners, so extremely happy," said Fallbrook coach Jason Dale.

Riley is a sophomore. Craven is a junior. The April 20 coaches meeting selected seven players to the first team and seven players for the second team.

Dale uses a 6-2 formation with two setters, both of whom also hit. Riley was one of the setters, and she led the Warriors in both kil...