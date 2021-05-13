Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

VFW Auxiliary Members support the Fallbrook VFW

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 11:18pm

VFW post

Dressed in derby regalia, VFW Auxiliary members come out in support of Fallbrook VFW Post 1924.

FALLBROOK – The VFW Post 1924 reopened its doors to the public April 26 with its Monday Burger Night, serving over 138 burgers in two short hours. Their first event after reopening was Kentucky Derby Day on May 1. This event raised funds for the Post after being closed for most of the prior year.

A four course lunch was served and Mint Juleps were offered as the official Kentucky Derby drink. Derby Day also offered a raffle, a 50/50 drawing and games before the watching of the Kentucky Derby via television. Auxiliary members had time to socialize while supporting their Post.

Upcoming V...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020