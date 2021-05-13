VFW Auxiliary Members support the Fallbrook VFW

FALLBROOK – The VFW Post 1924 reopened its doors to the public April 26 with its Monday Burger Night, serving over 138 burgers in two short hours. Their first event after reopening was Kentucky Derby Day on May 1. This event raised funds for the Post after being closed for most of the prior year.

A four course lunch was served and Mint Juleps were offered as the official Kentucky Derby drink. Derby Day also offered a raffle, a 50/50 drawing and games before the watching of the Kentucky Derby via television. Auxiliary members had time to socialize while supporting their Post.

Upcoming V...