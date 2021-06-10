Burn Institute to host 'Fill the Boot' firefighter boot drive

Firefighter Rich Berry is ready to accept donations at the Ammunition and Mission roads' intersection during the "Fill the Boot for the Burn Institute" Firefighter Boot Drive coming up June 17.

SAN DIEGO – Local firefighters will take to the streets Thursday, June 17, for the 22nd annual "Fill the Boot for the Burn Institute" Firefighter Boot Drive. Hundreds of uniformed firefighters will be stationed at intersections across the county to collect donations for the Burn Institute's fire and burn prevention education and burn survivor support services.

Firefighters from North County Fire Protection District will be at the intersection of South Mission and Ammunition roads.

This year the drive is expanding ways to donate to ensure the safety of first responders and the community. Banners with QR codes will hang at participating fire stations throughout the month of June promoting the Firefighter Boot Drive. The banners and the signage used on June 17 will also include QR codes for a contactless payment option.

Each year, firefighters hit the streets with their boots in hand at intersections around their community to collect donations during the morning commutes. Passing motorists help to fill those boots with their spare change – ones, fives, twenties – even $100 bills. No matter the economy or weather, San Diegans have always given generously. This year, dedicated firefighters from 30 departments will hit the streets at over 100 intersections around the county.

Proceeds benefit the Burn Institute's fire and burn prevention education programs and burn survivor support services such as Camp Beyond the Scars for burn-injured children. This unparalleled camp program has provided a safe place for hundreds of young burn survivors to share their experiences in a supportive and nurturing camp environment.

In addition, a portion of the Boot Drive donations are used to sustain the Red Line of Courage Fund, designed to provide financial support to members of the fire service who sustain a burn injury while on duty. This unique program assists with the immediate and long-term needs that arise while our local heroes are recovering from the trauma of a burn.

The annual Firefighter Boot Drive is the organization's largest one-day fundraiser. All funds raised through the Boot Drive will stay locally here in San Diego County.

Anyone who does not catch a red light or see a firefighter on their commute can still donate at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/burn-institute/boot-drive.

Submitted by the Burn Institute.