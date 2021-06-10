Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar College hosts drive-through commencement ceremony

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/9/2021 at 12:47pm

drive through graduation

Palomar College leaders hand out diplomas to graduates in their cars during the drive-through commencement ceremony, May 28.

SAN MARCOS – More than 400 vehicles filled with graduates and their cheering families rolled through the main Palomar College campus Friday evening, May 28, in an upbeat drive-through commencement ceremony.

Cars began to line up around 4:30 p.m. in Parking Lot 12, as college leaders gathered at a "finish line" of sorts to congratulate the graduates and hand off diploma covers. Earlier on the route, more than 100 faculty members and the Palomar College Jazz Ensemble awaited students as they made their way through campus.

The ceremony was streamed live online for those who could not attend,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/10/2021 11:58