Palomar College hosts drive-through commencement ceremony

Palomar College leaders hand out diplomas to graduates in their cars during the drive-through commencement ceremony, May 28.

SAN MARCOS – More than 400 vehicles filled with graduates and their cheering families rolled through the main Palomar College campus Friday evening, May 28, in an upbeat drive-through commencement ceremony.

Cars began to line up around 4:30 p.m. in Parking Lot 12, as college leaders gathered at a "finish line" of sorts to congratulate the graduates and hand off diploma covers. Earlier on the route, more than 100 faculty members and the Palomar College Jazz Ensemble awaited students as they made their way through campus.

The ceremony was streamed live online for those who could not attend,...