Rainbow Heights fires under investigation
Last updated 6/11/2021 at 8:04am
At 3:30 am this morning, Friday, a vegetation fire was reported in the 7200 block of Rainbow Heights Road in a remote area near a nursery, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. He said fire crews had to hike into the area.
The fires were in 2 spots, 10' x 10' and 20' x 20'. There were three supporting agencies including North County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire and Pala Fire. The area affected is a SRA State Responsibility Area (SRA), so CalFire is responsible for investigating. PIO Choi says two units will stay on site this morning to mop up....
