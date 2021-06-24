Fallbrook players step up to high profile show

FALLBROOK – Several Fallbrook performers will be taking the stage Friday night, July 9, for a live concert featuring headline act, Kelly Bowlin & The Beale Street Players, and opening act Anthony Cullins, aka "The Fallbrook Kid," at the Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, Suite C, San Juan Capistrano.

Kelly Bowlin & The Beale Street Players is an alt-country band which has won several regional music awards including Best Alt-Country for The Southern California Music Awards as well as the Riverside County and Orange County awards in the same category. Their music is best describe...