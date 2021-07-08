FALLBROOK – At Broadpoint Properties, we're in the business of managing and selling properties, particularly those in San Diego and Riverside counties. And, one of the most common questions that we get asked by sellers is this one: "What are the tax consequences of selling a house?"

Now, please keep in mind that we are not accountants or tax professionals and we certainly cannot give anyone tax advice. Additionally, keeping in mind that each person's tax situation is different, we have provided you with a list of things to consider with respect to taxes and your home sale.

Are there tax...