Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Writer 

Fallbrook CPG adopts social media policy, approves website and Facebook page

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:07pm



The Fallbrook Community Planning Group adopted a policy for social media use involving official planning group matters while also approving a website and Facebook page and selecting Steve Brown as the webmaster.

The social media policy required a second reading to be adopted and added into the planning group's bylaws, and a 13-0 vote July 19 with Tom Harrington and Kim Murphy absent approved that second reading.

A 14-0 vote June 21 with Stephani Baxter out of town and not having Zoom teleconference ability set the July 19 date to vote on the adoption of the policy after the policy was di...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/30/2021 00:31