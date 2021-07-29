Fallbrook CPG adopts social media policy, approves website and Facebook page

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group adopted a policy for social media use involving official planning group matters while also approving a website and Facebook page and selecting Steve Brown as the webmaster.

The social media policy required a second reading to be adopted and added into the planning group's bylaws, and a 13-0 vote July 19 with Tom Harrington and Kim Murphy absent approved that second reading.

A 14-0 vote June 21 with Stephani Baxter out of town and not having Zoom teleconference ability set the July 19 date to vote on the adoption of the policy after the policy was di...