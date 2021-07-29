Planning group, Jack in the Box reach signage compromise

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

During the July 19 meeting of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group, the planning group members and Jack in the Box owner David Beshay reached a compromise on bringing the signage of the Fallbrook restaurant into conformance with community design guidelines.

A 13-0 planning group vote, with Tom Harrington and Kim Murphy absent, approved a request for a site plan waiver. If the county approves the site plan waiver, the outside poster holders would not be subject to signage regulations and the flagpole would be exempt from height limit standards. Jack in th...