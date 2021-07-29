REINS hosts the 31st annual REINS of Life Golf Tournament

Brett Ferguson of That Pool Guy is the Tee Box Sponsor for the REINS of Life Golf Tournament.

FALLBROOK – REINS is excited to share that the 31st annual REINS of Life Golf Tournament, presented by The Donegan Burns Foundation, was a huge success.

The tournament was held Friday, July 16. After a yearlong hiatus, the community showed up to support REINS. With over 95 golfers in attendance, they brought their enthusiasm to the course. This year, the event highlighted the true meaning of reuniting with friends and family. Everyone enjoyed a great day of golf, dinner, and dancing to the music of Clay Colton.

During dinner, a former student, Palmer Byrd, shared his experience at REINS...