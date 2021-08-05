The 'Find Magnified' is open at art center

The Find Magnified Show features a variety of artwork including textiles, paintings and ceramics.

FALLBROOK – The sixth annual Find Magnified Show at the Fallbrook Art Center features new hand-crafted works by regional artists.

Many kinds of decorative and useful items can be found at the Find Magnified Show.

This exhibition and sale offers affordable, artful gifts in various mediums including jewelry, ceramics, glass, textiles, cards, and more. New items arrive daily.

The art center is open daily through Sept. 5, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays, noon-3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The art center is located at 103 S. Main at Alvarado, 760-728-1414.

Also showing in the Lehmann & Salon Galleries is "Captured Moments." Photography artists Cheryl Hamer and Rhonda Epstein present their collaborative show, exploring new cultures and landscapes throughout the world and experiencing their uniqueness and simple beauties that enrich lives and broaden perspectives. This show is open daily through Aug. 12.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Center of the Arts.