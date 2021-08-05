No Kid Hungry California gives more than $12 million in grants to support free meals

PASADENA – As part of its ongoing work to fight food insecurity and support families and kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, No Kid Hungry California has announced an additional $2.08 million in grants to nonprofits and schools across California providing free meals.

Since March 2020, No Kid Hungry California has provided more than $12.1 million in grants to 206 school districts and community organizations to help ensure California families have food on the table, which also helps support students’ success in the classroom.

“We know that offering healthy meals to all kids can help fight hunger and advance equity – two critically important goals of our state’s pandemic recovery – so we are thrilled to support the important work in communities across the state to ensure families have the food they need,” said No Kid Hungry California Director Kathy Salie. “Even amid the devastation caused by the pandemic, countless organizations, schools and volunteers stepped up to serve their communities, and we’re grateful not only for their tireless commitment and work but also for the opportunity to partner with such dedicated Californians.”

This round of grants includes an additional 43 grants totaling $2,088,036 for schools and nonprofits across California to provide nutritious meals for children. The grants will further the efforts to decrease food insecurity during COVID-19 by funding food drives, meal services, and other related programs. This brings California one step closer to making school meals a resource for everyone.

The school districts receiving the grants include Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District and Vallecitos School District in Rainbow.

No Kid Hungry California was among the broad coalition of advocates supporting California’s launch of a statewide universal school meals program. Recently, No Kid Hungry hosted a virtual lunch and learn for Capitol staff and reporters to hear firsthand how school districts rose to the challenge of feeding kids during the pandemic.

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem they know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Submitted by No Kid Hungry California.