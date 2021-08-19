Fallbrook Newcomers Club begins new season

Tom Moser and Christy Gordon, in front, enjoy a Newcomers get together in June.

FALLBROOK – After a summer of fun, the Fallbrook Newcomers Club will kick off its new club year with a Black and White-themed" Welcome Back" event on Aug. 29 at Casa Tiene Vista Winery in De Luz, followed by their first Social Meeting of the year on Sept. 9.

Fallbrook Newcomers Club is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization dedicated to promoting friendship among new residents through fun activities, events, and social opportunities in which they all can participate.

Anyone who is new to the area, or has lived here for three years or less, and wishes to learn more about Fallbrook Newco...