Redistricting Commission announces pre-mapping public hearing schedule

San Diego – The County of San Diego Independent Redistricting Commission is seeking public input on redistricting, including communities of interest, at virtual and in-person public hearings across all five San Diego County supervisorial districts which started Aug. 12.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years after the federal census. District boundaries for federal, state and local elected offices are redrawn to reflect new data and shifting populations. The County of San Diego IRC is tasked with redrawing the district boundaries for each of the County’s five supervisorial districts...