Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Redistricting Commission announces pre-mapping public hearing schedule

 
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 11:19am



San Diego – The County of San Diego Independent Redistricting Commission is seeking public input on redistricting, including communities of interest, at virtual and in-person public hearings across all five San Diego County supervisorial districts which started Aug. 12.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years after the federal census. District boundaries for federal, state and local elected offices are redrawn to reflect new data and shifting populations. The County of San Diego IRC is tasked with redrawing the district boundaries for each of the County’s five supervisorial districts...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

