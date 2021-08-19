U10 athlete JC Russell heads down field for a try. Supporting him are athletes Hudson DeVries and Bengi Vertongen. Village News/Laura Cherevchenko photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Youth Rugby Summer 7's season came to a close on Saturday, July 31 with one final home game held at Potter Jr. High. FYR began Summer 7's with a soft opening in May offering only conditioning. The official season started on June 1 with practices two days a week.

FYR was able to field four teams: 10U, coached by Justin Robinson; 12U, coached by Michael Zimmerman and Cash Day; 14U, coached by Christopher Ward and Stephon Ramirez and a U16 team, coached by Stephon Ramirez.

FYR hosted four of the five games during this summer season. FYR League President Allen Day...