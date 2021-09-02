Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

RMWD General Manager given raise

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Rainbow Municipal Water District General Manager Tom Kennedy was given a pay raise by the RMWD board.

A 4-0 vote at the Aug. 24 board meeting, with Carl Rindfleisch absent, increased Kennedy's salary from $252,875.22 to $261,219.92. The new salary took effect Aug. 28.

"I appreciate the support of the board," Kennedy said. "I work hard every day to deliver performance.

The board action also included approval of a one-time bonus.

"Tom has done an excellent job," said RMWD Board President Hayden Hamilton. "We really felt that he was due the raise we gave him."

Kennedy also has a district vehicle, although a payroll deduction for personal use is part of that amenity.

 

