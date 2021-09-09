Matrix Consulting Group approved as NCFPD master plan consultant

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District selected Matrix Consulting Group to develop the district's long-range master and strategic plan.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Aug. 24 to award Matrix Consulting Group, which is headquartered in San Mateo and has an office in Irvine, a contract not to exceed $72,000.

"We're looking forward to partnering with them," said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

The June 22 NCFPD board meeting included consideration of a scope of work for a long-range master and strategic plan. "It's been about 15 years since we have conducted an analysis of our organization," McReynolds said.

The typical lifespan for a strategic plan is five years. The long-range master and strategic plan will include a 20-year master plan and a three-year to five-year strategic plan.

"It will help give us a roadmap into the future," McReynolds said.

The analysis will include training and outreach components as well as operations. "There will be stakeholders," McReynolds said.

The scope of work for the long-range master plan will include development of a work plan, acquisition and review of background information, stakeholder input, evaluation of current conditions, development of an overview of the organization and the community, reviewing the planning process for fire protection and emergency medical services, reviewing the status of existing major capital assets and analyzing needs, reviewing current and anticipated future staffing levels, reviewing levels of performance, assessing future demand and risks, facilitating public input meetings and an intra-organization planning workshop, reviewing current response standards and targets, recommending a long-term strategy and strategies for shorter periods, and providing a final report.

The scope of work for the shorter-term strategic plan includes a community survey to obtain feedback, development of a vision statement and mission statement, assessment of strengths and weaknesses of the existing organization, assessment of threats and opportunities, facilitating the establishment of goals and objectives, establishing performance metrics, facilitating the development of a short-term work plan, and producing a strategic plan document.

"That process should take about eight months," McReynolds said.

A request for proposals was issued, and four consulting firms responded by the July 23 deadline. Matrix Consulting Group was determined to be the lowest and the most responsible bidder.

"They will conduct a full review of the organization including upper management," McReynolds said. "It will be pretty comprehensive, and we look forward to starting that process."