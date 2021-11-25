Deputies arrest two for commercial burglary

A woman from Palmdale is arrested outside Rite Aid for stealing merchandise from three stores in Fallbrook, Nov. 13.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Two young women from Palmdale were arrested Saturday, Nov. 13, for stealing merchandise from three stores, according to Det. Steve Ashkar.

An off-duty employee of the Sheriff's Department observed irregular activity at one of the stores and called deputies, Ashkar said.

The suspects apparently placed items in tote bags they brought into the stores, then transferred them to trash bags in their vehicle before heading to another store.

Ashkar said he watched surveillance footage and said the suspects went to Albertsons first with their tote bags for abo...