Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Monarch butterfly sees 1,000X increase in numbers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/27/2021 at 9:51am

Village News/Canva photos

the monarch was officially listed as an endangered or threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, Dec. 15, 2020.

FALLBROOK – The Monarch Butterfly is making a comeback. This year, thanks to the help of environmental organizations like Wings of Change here in Fallbrook, and many others throughout the country, the beautiful iconic butterfly may not be endangered after all.

Volunteers have counted over 200,000 monarch butterflies this year clustering among trees along the California Coast. That is a 1,000% increase over last year's count of 198. These numbers have not been seen for the last five years here in California. These numbers were collected by the Xerces Society, established in 2006.

Volunt...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/28/2021 10:36