Monarch butterfly sees 1,000X increase in numbers

FALLBROOK – The Monarch Butterfly is making a comeback. This year, thanks to the help of environmental organizations like Wings of Change here in Fallbrook, and many others throughout the country, the beautiful iconic butterfly may not be endangered after all.

Volunteers have counted over 200,000 monarch butterflies this year clustering among trees along the California Coast. That is a 1,000% increase over last year's count of 198. These numbers have not been seen for the last five years here in California. These numbers were collected by the Xerces Society, established in 2006.

