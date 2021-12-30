Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

DEA warns that 'One pill can kill'

 
Last updated 12/31/2021 at 12:17pm



WASHINGTON – The holiday season presents an opportunity to promote awareness of substance misuse and the widespread availability of dangerous substances. Many young adults are being exposed to illicit substances. Individuals experiencing isolation, loss, or loneliness during the holidays may turn to substances for relief. Check in with family and friends and have important conversations about counterfeit pills.

The U.S. overdose epidemic has reached a tragic level. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the most recent 12-month reporting period show that more than 100,000 peo...



