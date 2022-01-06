Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

French Vegetables

 
Last updated 1/10/2022 at 7:29am

Village News/Michele Howard photos

Carrots, onion and bell peppers are sauteed in olive oil.

Michele Howard

Special to the Village News

For a healthy and tasty side dish, try this recipe for French Vegetables which are excellent served with chicken or fish.

Ingredients

2 medium carrots

1 bell pepper, red or orange

Cook in the bag asparagus are cooked separately then cut in pieces.

1 white onion

1 package frozen asparagus

French Tarragon

Garlic & Herb seasonings

Olive oil

Instructions

Slice carrots, chop bell pepper and onion; cook asparagus and cut in half or thirds.

Sauté carrots first in olive oil for about 6 minutes, then add onion and bell pepper. Cook until crisp tender, then add asparagus pieces to the pan.

Sprinkle French Tarragon and Garlic & Herb seasonings on vegetables. Add a sprinkle of white pepper and 1/4 cup chardonnay wine, simmer for 3 minutes.

 

