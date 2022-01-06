French Vegetables
Michele Howard
Special to the Village News
For a healthy and tasty side dish, try this recipe for French Vegetables which are excellent served with chicken or fish.
Ingredients
2 medium carrots
1 bell pepper, red or orange
1 white onion
1 package frozen asparagus
French Tarragon
Garlic & Herb seasonings
Olive oil
Instructions
Slice carrots, chop bell pepper and onion; cook asparagus and cut in half or thirds.
Sauté carrots first in olive oil for about 6 minutes, then add onion and bell pepper. Cook until crisp tender, then add asparagus pieces to the pan.
Sprinkle French Tarragon and Garlic & Herb seasonings on vegetables. Add a sprinkle of white pepper and 1/4 cup chardonnay wine, simmer for 3 minutes.
