By Village Staff 

4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks San Diego County

 
Last updated 1/30/2022 at 10:27am



A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California at about 9:45 am today. The quake was centered 5km WSW of Palomar Observatory in San Diego County and 17 miles southeast of Temecula. People reported feeling the quake as far north as Victorville and Santa Clarita and as far south as Tijuana, Mexico, according to the "Did you feel it?" page on the USGS website.

More will be reported as information is available.

 

