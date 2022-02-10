February movies feature romance

FALLBROOK – The Mission Theater is offering a full line-up of old movies and comedy this month. "Casablanca" with Humphry Bogart and Ingrid Bergman will be shown Friday, Feb. 11.

These film events are not open to the general public, (only to those on the theater's email list and their guests); anyone not on the list can sign up by emailing [email protected] To attend the movie, send an email and let them know which event and how many are coming.

A special Valentine's weekend 'Nite of Comedy' Saturday, Feb. 12, includes headliner Mark Christopher Lawrence, an Emmy-nominated actor and comedian, 7-8:30 p.m. The comedy special will also include Nick Brooks and Kimbles Hume and will be hosted by Chris Williams. Tickets are $20 online at wwcComedy.com or $25 at the door.

"It Happened One Night," a Frank Capra Film and winner of five Academy Awards, featuring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert will play Feb. 18. "Roxanne," starring Steve Martin will be shown Feb. 25. Tickets for all Friday night movies are $10 at the door or $8 if purchased between 5:30 and 6 p.m. at the door the day of the show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., movies start at 6:30 p.m.

The concession stand will be offering beer, wine, hot dogs, nachos, pizza, popcorn, candy, soft drinks, juice and iced tea.

To get on the theater's email list, go to FallbrookMissionTheater.com.

Submitted by the Mission Theater.